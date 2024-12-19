US$243 million Nguyen Trai Bridge in Hai Phong City commences construction

The centrally-run city of Hai Phong on December 18 held a groundbreaking ceremony for Nguyen Trai Bridge, which is the sixth bridge over the Cam River in Hai Phong City.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and delegates presses the button to commence the construction of Nguyen Trai Bridge.

The bridge has a total investment of more than VND6,200 billion (US$234 million), including over VND4,200 billion (US$165 million) for the construction cost and over VND2,000 billion (US$78 million) for the land clearance cost.

According to the People's Committee of Hai Phong City, over 21 hectares of the land clearance area serve the construction of the bridge and approach roads, and an additional 43 hectares serve urban renovation.

Perspective of Nguyen Trai bridge in Hai Phong City

Nguyen Trai Bridge consists of two 111-meter-high bridge towers, designed as a cable-stayed bridge with four lanes for motor vehicles and a length of nearly 1,500 meters. The bridge's main span is 300 meters.

The towers form the shape of two sails, symbolizing Hai Phong City's aspiration of “reaching out to the big sea”.

Hai Phong City’s leaders suggested the Ministry of Transport and the Vietnam Railway Authority soon submit to the Prime Minister the plan to dismantle and relocate the railway in the area of Hoang Dieu Port for construction of this project and urban renovation.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong