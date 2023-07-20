US Treasury Secretary's visit reinforces economic links with Vietnam

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen visited Vietnam from July 18 to 20 during which the two countries discussed measures for further promoting economic ties and post-pandemic recovery.

The information was revealed by Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang at the ministry’s regular press conference on July 20.

She noted that this was the first visit to Vietnam by Yellen as the US Secretary of the Treasury.

It took place in the context of Vietnam and the US holding various activities to mark the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive partnership.

During the trip, the two sides discussed measures for further promoting economic relations and post-Covid-19 economic recovery. They also looked into ways to support the global energy transition, fostering cooperation in finance - banking, and enhancing financial resilience and macro-economic stability.

The US official had meetings with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of some Vietnamese ministries and sectors, according to Hang.