U.S. Navy's aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan arrives in Da Nang

The U.S. Navy's aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 (CSG 5), with two escort ships, the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) arrived in Da Nang on June 25.

It is the USS Ronald Reagan’s first visit to Vietnam since diplomatic relations were normalized in 1995, making it the third time a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier called upon the country, including USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) stopped in Vietnam in 2018, followed by USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) in 2020.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central coastal city of Da Nang Ho Ky Minh chaired the receiving ceremony with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of National Defense, the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, and the functional departments, together with U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, attaché of the United States Department of Defense and officials of the US Embassy in Vietnam.

During the five-day visit to the city, the US Navy delegation will pay a courtesy visit to leaders of the People's Committee of Da Nang and the High Command of Navy Region 3, enjoy a music performance, take part in sports exchanges, and visit disadvantaged children at the Village of Hope and Hoa Mai Orphanage Center in the city.

The visit aims to mark the 10th year anniversary of the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership (2013-2023), showcasing the two countries’ shared commitment to a prosperous and secure future. It also affirms Vietnam's quality assurance in logistics to receive foreign vessels contributing to promoting images of the land and Vietnamese people to international friends.