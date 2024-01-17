US helps improve stroke care in Vietnam

The US Mission to Vietnam, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), on January 16 announced training and technical support for Bach Mai Hospital Stroke Center.

Bach Mai Hospital Director Assoc. Prof. Dao Xuan Co and Federation Handicap International Country Manager Mazedul Haque sign the memorandum of understanding. (Photo: US Embassy in Vietnam)

The US Mission to Vietnam, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), on January 16 announced training and technical support for Bach Mai Hospital Stroke Center to improve stroke care in Vietnam and the Mekong sub-region.

The announcement affirms the US’s support for strengthening health cooperation and assisting Vietnam’s critical medical facilities under the US - Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Vietnam is among the countries with the highest incidence rate of stroke, with about 200,000 stroke persons yearly. Stroke is the second most common cause of death in the country. Among survivors, this condition leaves a high rate of disability behind.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed by Bach Mai Hospital Director Assoc. Prof. Dao Xuan Co and Federation Handicap International Country Manager Mazedul Haque, in the next two years, the USAID implementing partner will work with Bach Mai to build a specialised workforce through supporting postgraduate training specialising in stroke and cerebrovascular disease for doctors; strengthen the delivery of multidisciplinary services for patients with specific attention to ensuring a continuum of care throughout the care pathway; foster coordination, sharing of good practices and technical support through national and international networks; and build research capacities of the Stroke Center and the Rehabilitation Center of the hospital.

“We look forward to helping Vietnam expand the application of international best practices in saving lives and reducing disabilities among stroke victims,” USAID Mission Director Grubbs said.

Vietnamplus