Urban Railway System Development Project in Hanoi, HCMC asked to submit

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha urged Hanoi and HCMC to accelerate the progress of the implementation of urban railway projects at the second meeting of the task force overseeing the progress of urban railway projects in the major cities.

At the meeting

At the meeting

The Deputy Prime Minister asked the People's Committee of the capital city of Hanoi to take responsibility for directing relevant agencies and units to complete tasks and procedures urgently; and coordinate with the Ministry of Transport to complete the assessment for the granting of safety certification, procedures for issuance of an environmental license, and acceptance work to ensure the elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line to be entered operation before July 28.

The HCMC People's Committee is responsible for directing relevant agencies and units to continue proactively resolving existing issues, obstacles, and contractors’ complaints; striving to complete works to ensure that metro line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) is operational for commercial use starting in November.

The Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to their functions and assigned tasks, are responsible for delegating and urging agencies at levels to timely solve difficulties and obstacles during the implementation of projects.

Regarding the urban railway system development projects in Hanoi and HCMC until 2035, the Deputy Prime Minister asked the People's Committees of the two cities to agree with each other on the contents of the project and finalize it for submission to the Ministry of Transport before July 26.

The Ministry of Transport is responsible for creating a comprehensive dossier for the Urban Railway System Development Project in Hanoi and HCMC until 2035 and submitting it to the competent authority for decision-making and to Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha before August 2.

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that the project must be in line with provincial planning and the General Planning of Hanoi and HCMC, especially Urban Railway System Planning in the two cities, including underground and elevated metro system planning, with a vision towards 2060. The project must have a proposal for a mechanism to mobilize international consulting units with the capability and experience to carry out or examine planning task.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh