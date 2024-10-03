Urban economy contributes about 85 percent to country’s GDP

According to the plan released today, the Prime Minister aims for the urbanization rate to exceed 50 percent by 2030 and reach 70 percent by 2050.

The meeting is convened to announce the plan

The Ministry of Construction today announced the urban and rural system planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 according to the Prime Minister’s Decision 891/QD-TTg.

The number of urban areas nationwide will range from approximately 1,000 to 1,200, including the formation of several national and regional urban centers with incomes comparable to the average of the top four ASEAN countries. The urban economy will contribute about 85 percent to the country’s GDP.

The main directions of the plan focus on organizing the spatial system of urban areas; developing urban systems in border regions, coastal areas, and islands linked to the marine economic development strategy and national defense security; developing rural system planning; organizing technical infrastructure, architecture, and urban and rural landscapes in a way that connects urban and rural areas while protecting the environment and responding to climate change.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Viet Hung stated that the goal of the plan is to accelerate the pace and improve the quality of urbanization. Specifically, the plan will promote comprehensive and sustainable rural development, linked with urban development and urbanization, with synchronized infrastructure and social services approaching urban standards; preserve and promote the cultural identity of each region; and develop the rural economy in conjunction with building new rural areas towards high-efficiency ecological agriculture.

This initiative aims to create a living environment in rural areas that is closely integrated and harmonious with urban regions, characterized by civility, greenery, cleanliness, aesthetic appeal, and a strong cultural identity, while also ensuring that living conditions and rural incomes align more closely with those found in urban settings.

By Bich Quyen – Translated By Anh Quan