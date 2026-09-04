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HURC1 recruits 168 staff for Phu Quoc LRT line

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited (HURC1) has announced plans to recruit 168 staff members for training and technology transfer in the operation and maintenance of Phu Quoc's upcoming light rail transit (LRT) system.

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HURC1 provides training and technology transfer for the operation and maintenance of the Phu Quoc LRT line. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 4, HURC1 announced that it would recruit 168 staff members to undergo training and receive technology transfer for the operation and maintenance of the Phu Quoc LRT line.

Of the total, 130 positions are for operations staff and 38 for maintenance personnel. They will receive professional training and technology transfer to prepare for the operation and commercial service of the Phu Quoc LRT line.

Among the 130 operations positions, station staff account for the largest number. Applicants for operations positions are preferably under 35 years old, hold at least a high school diploma, and have good health and eyesight, with no color blindness or color vision deficiency. Male applicants over 1.65 meters tall and female applicants over 1.60 meters will be given preference. English or Chinese communication skills are considered an advantage.

The 38 maintenance positions are divided into seven professional groups, covering rolling stock engineering, communications and signaling, electrical systems, station electromechanical systems, infrastructure, equipment and depot operations, and planning and general affairs.

Both groups will undergo four months of training in line with technology-transfer requirements and the contractor's standards. Upon completing the program and receiving professional certificates or qualifications as prescribed, trainees will be officially recruited and assigned positions when the Phu Quoc LRT line begins commercial operation.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited HURC1 Phu Quoc LRT line recruit 168 staff members

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