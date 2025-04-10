Unseasonal rain offers brief relief in Southern Vietnam amid prolonged heatwave

Weather specialists forecast that starting today and continuing for the next two to three days, Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region will experience scattered unseasonal showers, offering some relief from the recent sweltering heat.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Southeastern region will continue to endure a prolonged heatwave on April 10 and 11. Daytime temperatures are expected to peak at 35–36 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels may drop to just 45–50 percent, intensifying the discomfort.

Likewise, the Northwestern region and mountainous areas stretching from Thanh Hoa to Hue are also likely to face localized heatwaves, with temperatures in some locations exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

However, meteorologists note that beginning today, April 10, the intense heat across the Southern region is expected to ease somewhat, thanks to these unseasonal showers.

From April 11 to 16, another spell of unseasonal rain is forecast for the Southern provinces and the Central Highlands, coinciding with continued hot conditions. This change is attributed to a weather disturbance shifting from Thailand to Cambodia, which is expected to trigger thundercloud formation and bring sporadic showers across parts of the South, helping to moderate the heat.

In Ho Chi Minh City, temperatures could dip slightly to around 33–34 degrees Celsius, with unseasonal rain likely to fall in districts such as Tan Binh, Tan Phu, and Binh Tan.

These sporadic showers are forecast to persist in the city through April 13, easing the intensity of the sun. Nonetheless, residents are advised to remain cautious, as extreme weather phenomena may still occur amid the lingering heat.

Once this rainy spell subsides, Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces are likely to face another wave of high temperatures, driven by a developing low-pressure system over South Asia. While the heat may persist, forecasts suggest that rainfall in the region will gradually increase toward the end of April.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan