Unmanned foreign cargo ship swept ashore on Cham Islands

In the afternoon of December 1, authorities from the Border Guard Command of Quang Nam Province reported that a crewless cargo ship was swept ashore by large waves and became stranded on the coast of the Cham Islands.

Accordingly, at approximately 11 a.m. on the same day, authorities were informed that an unmanned cargo ship had drifted ashore and grounded in the Dua Cape area, Bai Huong Village, on Cham Islands in Tam Hiep Commune, Hoi An City.

Following the initial verification, the vessel involved is identified as the King Rich, registered under the Sierra Leonean flag. It is a liquid cargo ship with a total gross tonnage of 13,925 tons, a length of 132 meters, and a width of 21 meters.

As a result of the vessel colliding with reefs, the bow is damaged, posing a high risk of sinking. At present, the combination of large waves and the high bulwark structure of the ship hinders the border guard officers on the Cham Islands from approaching and boarding the vessel.

"Currently, there are no crew members aboard the King Rich vessel, and we have not yet ascertained the remaining cargo and fuel on the ship. Authorities are actively implementing surveillance and protection measures to restrict public access to the ship," the leadership of the Border Guard Command of Quang Nam Province informed further.