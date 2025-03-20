UK university launches £3.5 mil sustainable aquaculture project in Mekong Delta

The University of Stirling (UK) has announced the £3.5 million AquaSoS project to develop a digital tool that will promote sustainable aquaculture in the Mekong Delta region, according to information from the British Embassy in Vietnam.

British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew

British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew believed the AquaSoS project and its tools will help Vietnam transition to a more resilient food system by addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

Relying on the Earth observation and water quality knowledge from the University of Stirling's School of Biological and Environmental Studies, this collaborative initiative will utilize data gathered from satellites, sensors, and laboratories to tackle issues like pollution, climate change, and disease. AquaSoS aims to develop a digital platform designed to safeguard ecosystems and encourage sustainable aquaculture, offering essential insights required to harmonize environmental conservation with food production.

By Do Van - Translated by Anh Quan