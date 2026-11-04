Ho Chi Minh City schools told to link STEM education with career guidance

Ho Chi Minh City's education department has directed schools to integrate STEM education with career guidance at all levels while avoiding pressure on elementary students.

On November 3, Deputy Director Nguyen Bao Quoc of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, issued new directives on implementing STEM education for K-12 students.

Specifically, Deputy Director Nguyen Bao Quoc instructed principals of public and private schools, as well as authorities in wards, communes and special zones, to strengthen professional activities among school clusters and lesson study-based professional development.

Schools are encouraged to pilot STEM lessons, share experiences in integrating STEM-based career guidance, and adapt programs to local facilities and Ho Chi Minh City's smart urban development orientation.

Regarding implementation at each educational level, Deputy Director Nguyen Bao Quoc said elementary schools should flexibly adopt three approaches including STEM lessons, hands-on STEM activities, and introductory scientific and technical research projects. Career guidance should be integrated naturally and without pressure, allowing students to explore their abilities and gradually develop an interest in STEM fields.

At the middle school level, STEM lessons should be linked with simulated career experiences, allowing students to explore roles such as engineers, researchers and data specialists. STEM projects and learning outcomes should also be used to support career counseling after ninth grade.

For high school students, schools should expand advanced STEM lessons, interdisciplinary learning modules, and scientific and technical research activities. Students should be guided in assessing their abilities against key technology sectors, selecting subjects and university admission combinations, and building STEM portfolios for post-secondary admissions. Schools are also encouraged to strengthen cooperation with universities, research institutes and technology companies across the city.

Schools need to review facilities and teaching equipment and proactively coordinate with social organizations, businesses and universities to expand STEM learning and experiential opportunities for students, Deputy Director Nguyen Bao Quoc emphasized.

Principal Trinh Hoang Quan of Vo Thi Sau High School in Gia Dinh Ward said STEM education has been given special emphasis during the current academic year. The school focuses on STEM lessons and scientific research activities, using STEM products and research projects to help students understand practical applications of classroom knowledge more effectively.

In addition, the school works with businesses and universities to provide students with more opportunities for in-depth STEM experiences.

“Regardless of the implementation format, STEM education is always linked with career guidance. Through STEM experiences, students discover their abilities, strengths and interests, while also identifying their passion for science- and technology-related fields,” he said.

According to teacher Tran Tan Kha of Nguyen Thai Hoc Elementary School in Ben Thanh Ward, science and technology are among the subjects best suited to integrating STEM education into elementary classroom instruction. By creating tangible products, students can apply their knowledge and gain a better understanding of lesson content.

Through designing products and exploring lessons, students also have opportunities to gain experience and develop initial understanding of different career fields in a natural and gentle way, teacher Tran Tan Kha added.

By Yen Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan