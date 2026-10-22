Ho Chi Minh City traffic police intensify road safety education in schools

Ho Chi Minh City traffic police are expanding road safety education and enforcement measures at schools ahead of the 2026-2027 academic year, aiming to help students develop safer travel habits and strengthen traffic culture on campus.

Entering the 2026-2027 academic year, the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police Force has stepped up legal education on traffic order and safety, helping pupils and students more easily absorb and remember the rules while proactively avoiding dangers, gradually fostering self-awareness and a culture of traffic safety in schools.

Students from Nguyen Trai High School in Xom Chieu Ward receive instruction on safe driving skills from officers of the Ben Thanh Traffic Police Team. Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Police

In mid-October 2026, the Tan Tuc Traffic Police Station (under the HCMC Traffic Police Division) coordinated with the People's Committee of Binh Hung Commune, Binh Hung Commune Police, and Phong Phu High School to organize training on traffic laws and safe driving skills for students and teachers.

Earlier, the Ben Thanh Traffic Police Team worked with the Youth Union of Xom Chieu Ward to conduct legal awareness campaigns and provide safe driving guidance at Nguyen Trai High School, Nguyen Huu Tho High School, and Van Don Secondary School, attracting thousands of students and teachers.

During these outreach sessions, traffic police officers presented many real-life situations, combined with analyses and videos and images of traffic accidents. This helped students better understand the consequences of behaviors such as failing to pay attention, driving in the wrong lane, not maintaining a safe distance, and failing to obey traffic lights and road signs.

According to Vu Tan Duy, a Standing Committee member of the Xom Chieu Ward Youth Union, the content focused on everyday travel issues, including the use of electric bicycles, selecting suitable means of transportation, penalty regulations, carrying more passengers than permitted, riding without helmets, and blood alcohol content regulations.

Many units under the HCMC Traffic Police Division have also adopted new approaches to traffic safety education. The Cat Lai Traffic Police Team organized a program focusing on vehicle regulations, minimum driving age requirements, road-crossing skills, and identifying vehicle blind spots.

At An Lac High School, the Phu Lam Traffic Police Team provided traffic safety education to more than 2,400 students, administrators, teachers, and staff, focusing on common violations such as running red lights, traveling in the wrong lane, riding side by side across the road, speeding, dangerous overtaking, and using mobile phones while driving. At Binh Hung Hoa High School, students were instructed on how to travel safely near cars and trucks.

Traffic police have also intensified inspections and enforcement around schools, targeting violations such as operating vehicles while underage, riding without helmets, carrying more passengers than permitted, failing to obey traffic signals, traveling in the wrong lane, and stopping or parking in ways that obstruct traffic.

Authorities are also inspecting vehicle parking areas on school grounds and coordinating with schools to manage student vehicles, particularly cases involving students who do not meet legal driving requirements or who have unauthorized vehicle modifications. According to the HCMC Traffic Police Division, authorities will continue coordinating with police in communes and wards to survey traffic conditions around schools, recommend solutions to infrastructure and traffic shortcomings, and maintain and expand the "Safe School Gate for Traffic Safety" model.

Following an outreach session conducted by the Ban Co Traffic Police Team for students at Ho Chi Minh City College of Economics, Dr. Pham Hung Dung, the school's vice principal, said that direct engagement by traffic police, combined with videos, real-life scenarios, and practical skills instruction, helps students better recognize risks and learn how to avoid them.

In September 2026 alone, the HCMC Traffic Police Division organized 155 traffic safety outreach events at educational institutions, attracting 174,705 pupils, students, and learners.

The combination of legal education, skills training, and enforcement actions is aimed at creating a safer traffic environment for pupils and students while gradually building self-awareness and a stronger traffic culture in schools.

By Nguyen Tan - Translated by Anh Quan