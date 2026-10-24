Teacher training universities urged to lead education reform

Teacher training universities must take the lead in research and educational innovation, with graduates’ professional qualities and competencies serving as the benchmark for training quality, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau said at the 50th anniversary celebration of Ho Chi Minh City University of Education.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau speaks at the 50th anniversary celebration of Ho Chi Minh City University of Education

Teacher training universities must pioneer research and drive educational innovation, with the professional qualities and competencies of graduates serving as the key measure of training quality. This requirement was emphasized by Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau at the 50th anniversary celebration of Ho Chi Minh City University of Education.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau gives the First-Class Labor Order to a representative of the school

On the morning of October 24, Ho Chi Minh City University of Education held a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of its Traditional Day (October 27, 1976 - October 27, 2026) under the theme “Proud of Tradition, Creating the Future,” and received the First-Class Labor Order from the President.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau commended, recognized and expressed gratitude for the contributions made by generations of faculty and students of Ho Chi Minh City University of Education over the past half-century. Despite numerous challenges, the university has established itself as one of the country's two key teacher training universities, making significant contributions to teacher education, professional development, scientific research and educational reform.

The Deputy Prime Minister called on the Ministry of Education and Training to promptly finalize and submit to the Prime Minister a project aimed at developing and improving the quality of teacher training institutions. He also urged Ho Chi Minh City and other localities to support the university and its campuses with appropriate mechanisms, policies, land resources and funding to ensure their effective operation.

The Government will continue refining institutions and policies to enable universities to maximize their potential and enhance quality.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents the traditional flag of the municipal People’s Committee to the collective of Ho Chi Minh City University of Education.

On this occasion, the university received the First-Class Labor Order, while its Chinese Language Faculty was awarded the Third-Class Labor Order. The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee presented the university with a Traditional Flag, and the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee awarded certificates of merit to six individuals.

The university also received certificates of merit from the authorities of Can Tho, Dong Nai, Vinh Long, Tay Ninh, Dong Thap and Gia Lai.

By Cong Chuong - Translated by Anh Quan