Two sections of eastern North-South Expressway open to public travel

Two sections of the eastern North-South Expressway project in the 2017-2020 period, including National Highway 45 – Nghi Son and Nghi Son – Dien Chau were inaugurated on October 18.

The inauguration ceremony of the two sections was held at the Truong Vinh tunnel which is a component project of the North–South expressway, belonging to the Nghi Son – Dien Chau section in Nghi Son Town’s Truong Lam Commune in the boundary of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An province in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

The National Highway 45 - Nghi Son project in Thanh Hoa Province with a length of more than 43 kilometers has a total investment capital of over VND5,500 billion (US$226 million). The 4-lane road passing through Nong Cong District and Nghi Son Town in Thanh Hoa Province will be upgraded into a six-lane expressway with a width of 32.25 meters after completion.

The section has 18 bridges and two intersections including Van Thien connecting National Highway 45 and Nghi Son-Tho Xuan expressway and Nghi Son linking the Nghi Son – Bai Tranh section of the Ho Chi Minh Highway and the street leading to Cong Thanh Cement Joint Stock Company.

The 50-kilometer Nghi Son - Dien Chau section connecting Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces has a total investment capital of over VND7,293 billion. The expressway was being constructed with four lanes, starting from Tan Truong Commune in Thanh Hoa Province’s Nghi Son Town and ending at Dien Chau District in Nghe An Province.

In the next phase, it will have six lanes and a maximum speed ranging from 100 to 120 kilometers per hour. It has three intersections, consisting of Quynh Vinh connecting with the National Highway 48D, My Quynh linking with the National Highway 48B, and Dien Cat connecting with the National Highway 7.

The National Highway 45-Nghi Son and Nghi Son-Dien Chau expressways will significantly reduce travel time between Thanh Hoa and Nghe An to 1.5 hours, and between Hanoi and Nghe An to 3.5 hours.

In his speech, Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha stressed that the inauguration of the two sections of National Highway 45 – Nghi Son and Nghi Son – Dien Chau increased the total length of the eastern North-South Expressway project to 1,048km. The roads promote smooth transportation between provinces in the northern and northern central regions, strengthening the development of urban areas, industrial, tourism, and service centers in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces along with the northern central region.

The Deputy Prime Minister required the Ministry of Planning and Investment to create a transportation plan for the northern central and southern central coastal regions.

The People’s Committee of Nghe An and Thanh Hoa provinces check and build urban, industrial, logistics, and tourism construction plans to take advantage of the expressways.

The Ministry of Transport has been asked to coordinate with relevant ministries, departments, and localities to exploit, operate, and maintain transport works and ensure environmental protection; promptly complete auxiliary works on the routes and carry out the second phase of the project, build rest-stops and intersections connecting with traffic systems of the localities in the region.