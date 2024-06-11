National

Two rest stops to be built on North-South Expressway

SGGP

Two rest stops will be built on the East section of the North-South Expressway passing National Highway 45 – Nghi Son in Thanh Hoa Province to provide a variety of services for travelers.

15c.jpg


Accordingly, the Vietnam Expressway Authority (under the Transport Ministry) yesterday approved an investment project for the construction of two rest stops at Km366+850 (right side of the route) and Km366+920 (left side of the route) on the East section of the North-South Expressway from National Highway 45 to Nghi Son.

The two new rest stops are in Phu Son Commune of Nghi Son Town in Thanh Hoa Province. The right rest stop has an overall surface area of 61,333m2 while the left one of 55,960m2. Both offer public services free of charge, including parking lots, rest areas, temporary accommodation for drivers, and restrooms.

Related commercial facilities are food and beverage service areas; product introduction and sales areas; fuel stations; electric vehicle charging stations; vehicle maintenance and repair workshops; car washes.

The total investment for this project is VND325.7 billion (US$13.9 million), to be completed in 15 months.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

Two rest stops North-South Expressway Nghi Son National Highway 45 public services

