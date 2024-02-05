National

Two newspapers gift those in need

SGGPO

SGGP Newspaper and Lam Dong Newspaper carried out their charity works to assist those in need in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong this morning.

1-2759.jpg
Journalist Le Minh Tuan of SGGP Newspaper gives gifts to needy people

Representatives of the two newspapers gifted 750 banh chung – a Vietnamese traditional sticky rice cake, gifts, and lucky money totally worth VND 115 million (US$ 4,725) to people in difficult circumstances in Lam Dong province.

This is an annual activity jointly organized by the two units from 2022.

At the Lam Dong Social Protection Center, the Dalat SOS Children's Village and the provincial Drug Rehabilitation Facility, the organizers gave gifts including banh chung and lucky money envelopes to underprivileged children, lonely elderly people, individuals in particularly difficult circumstances and people recovering from drug addiction in the rehabilitation center.

Previously, SGGP Newspaper coordinated with Lam Dong Newspaper and the Businessmen's Tennis Association to organize the Tennis Is Love tennis tournament in Ho Chi Minh City - Da Lat to raise funds for a charity program. After the tournament, the athletes and businesses donated the amount of VND45 million.

In addition, other units, individuals and organizations in Lam Dong Province and Ho Chi Minh City also provided financial support to help those in need.

2-6105.jpg
3-7330.jpg
4-9298.jpg
5-5312.jpg
By Doan Kien – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

raise funds for a charity program charity work people in need

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn