Two newspapers gift those in need

SGGP Newspaper and Lam Dong Newspaper carried out their charity works to assist those in need in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong this morning.

Journalist Le Minh Tuan of SGGP Newspaper gives gifts to needy people

Representatives of the two newspapers gifted 750 banh chung – a Vietnamese traditional sticky rice cake, gifts, and lucky money totally worth VND 115 million (US$ 4,725) to people in difficult circumstances in Lam Dong province.

This is an annual activity jointly organized by the two units from 2022.

At the Lam Dong Social Protection Center, the Dalat SOS Children's Village and the provincial Drug Rehabilitation Facility, the organizers gave gifts including banh chung and lucky money envelopes to underprivileged children, lonely elderly people, individuals in particularly difficult circumstances and people recovering from drug addiction in the rehabilitation center.

Previously, SGGP Newspaper coordinated with Lam Dong Newspaper and the Businessmen's Tennis Association to organize the Tennis Is Love tennis tournament in Ho Chi Minh City - Da Lat to raise funds for a charity program. After the tournament, the athletes and businesses donated the amount of VND45 million.

In addition, other units, individuals and organizations in Lam Dong Province and Ho Chi Minh City also provided financial support to help those in need.

By Doan Kien – Translated By Anh Quan