Two new species of plants found in Vu Quang National Park

Researchers have just discovered two new species of plant which are the type of the genus Lasianthus and in the family of Rubiaceae.

According to Head of the Department of Science, Technology and International Cooperation of Vu Quang National Park Nguyen Viet Hung, the two species were found in the Vu Quang National Park in the Central province of Ha Tinh, and are named after the places where they were found and lived, Xu huong Vu Quang and Xu huong Ha Tinh (Lasianthus vuquangensis and Lasianthus hatinhensis).

The discovery of the two new species is a result of a joint scientific investigation between Vu Quang National Park, the Vietnam Academy of Forest Sciences and Kyushu University of Japan in mid-June of 2016. Lasianthus vuquangensis was discovered and collected samples at an altitude of 1,000-1,240 meters; meanwhile, Lasianthus hatinhensis was found at an altitude of 1,600-1,800 meters.

However, until 2023, these species were fully described and formally announced by scientists from the Institute of Tropical Biology under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology and the Tropical Biosphere Research Center (TBRC) under the University of the Ryukyus of Japan.

The discovery of the two new species continues to confirm the potentiality of the plants and the high biodiversity at Vu Quang National Park.

In the coming time, Vu Quang National Park will continue to coordinate with domestic and international scientists to research new species of plants and animals in Vu Quang National Park.

The Vu Quang National Park was established in 2002, located in the districts of Vu Quang, Huong Khe and Huong Son in the Central province of Ha Tinh. Currently, the national park manages and protects 57,029.84 hectares of forest and forestry land.

The Vu Quang National Park is one of the leading biodiversity centers in Vietnam, where many valuable genetic resources are reserved with many endangered and rare species of flora listed in the IUCN Red List and the Vietnam Red Book.