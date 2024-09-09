Two investors propose for wind power projects

Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc of the Department of Industry and Trade in Ho Chi Minh City revealed that two investors have put forward proposals for conducting surveys for wind power projects in the offshore area of Can Gio outlying district.

A corner of Can Gio (Photo: SGGP)

The first project is a cluster of offshore wind power plants with a total capacity of 1,000MW in two coastal areas of Ly Nhon and Long Hoa communes and Can Thanh town of Can Gio outlying district.

The second project is the Can Gio offshore wind power plant with a capacity of 6,000MW, of which 4,000MW is for the purpose of generating electricity for the national grid and 2,000MW is for the production of green hydrogen in the period after 2030.

In terms of progress, both projects remain in the research proposal and potential evaluation stage. Concerning rooftop solar power initiatives, Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc reported that the city has over 14,000 projects, boasting a total installed capacity of approximately 355MWp. Notably, nearly 99 percent of these rooftop solar systems are utilized for on-site self-consumption.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan