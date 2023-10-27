Two cruise ships carry 1,200 foreign tourists to Quang Ninh

Two cruise ships carrying foreign tourists to Ha Long city of the northern province of Quang Ninh arrived at Hon Gai international port on October 27 morning.

Specifically, 900 tourists from Europe and the US travelled to Ha Long on board German-flagged Viking Orion ship. They are scheduled to visit the UNESCO-recognized World Natural Heritage site of Ha Long Bay, Hanoi capital city, and Ninh Binh province before coming back to the ship and leaving the port on October 28 afternoon.

Meanwhile, Bahamas’s Silver Muse ship brought 300 European tourists to Ha Long where they will tour Ha Long Bay and Cai Bau pagoda, and leave the city in the evening of the same day.

Also on October 27, leaders of the provincial Department of Tourism welcomed a famtrip delegation from India. The delegation, including representatives from travel agencies, is aiming to build tours bringing Indian tourists to Quang Ninh.

Deputy head of the department Nguyen Huyen Anh said that India is a new and potential market for Quang Ninh’s tourism. In the coming time, the province continues to invite experts to train locals on the Islamic culture to better serve visitors from this market.