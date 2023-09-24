Tuyen Quang City’s Festival 2023 opens

Tuyen Quang City’s Festival 2023 under the theme “Sparkling colors of Tuyen Quang City by night” opened on September 23 with the participation of State President Vo Van Thuong.

Attending the event were Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh and President of the Viet Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien.

At the opening ceremony, State President Vo Van Thuong offered gifts to children on the occasion of the Mid-autumn festival which falls on September 29 (on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month) this year.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh extended his greetings to children to enjoy a happy Mid-Autumn Festival.

He affirmed that the Party organizations and governments at all levels, units, families, and schools are responsible for taking care of children.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is an opportunity for adults to share joy and love for children who are the owners of the future and a chance to preserve the traditional values of Vietnamese culture.

Kids also had a chance to enjoy interesting activities of the Mid-autumn festival such as folk and sports games, music performances and lantern processions.

It is the first year that Tuyen Quang Province has implemented the project to innovate the organization and development of Tuyen Quang City’s Festival into a national and international tourism event.