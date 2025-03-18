Tuyen Quang asked to effectively carry out resolutions to advance further

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on March 18 urged Tuyen Quang province to drastically implement resolutions of the Party, National Assembly and Government to create momentum for breakthrough development.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the working session with the Tuyen Quang provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board. (Photo: VNA)

Working with the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board, Man said that the province has great potential and advantages, including convenient road networks and a unique forest ecosystem, that provide conditions for the development of forestry and tourism.

He requested it to focus on land planning, construction planning, and socio-economic planning works to attract more investors, and at the same time, research and propose a special resolution for Tuyen Quang to advance further.

It is necessary to place special emphasis on improving the material and spiritual lives of its people, particularly those in ethnic minority areas, building charitable houses, eliminating temporary and dilapidated homes, and focusing on social housing policies to ensure better living conditions for the residents.

The NA Chairman also required the province to strengthen national defense and security, ensure vigilance, and prevent hostile forces from undermining national unity.

At the same time, there should be a focus on political and ideological work for officials, Party members, and the public, especially in the context of the upcoming emergence and consolidation of some provincial-level administrative units, as well as the dissolution of district-level administrative units. This effort will help ensure the successful implementation of the restructuring and streamlining of the organizational apparatus, he affirmed.

Agreeing with the delegates' proposal to research and develop the Tan Trao special national historical relic site into a cultural and historical park — a living museum that both promotes tourism and educates future generations about the nation's traditions, the top legislator urged Tuyen Quang to upgrade, restore, and preserve the structures and elements within the historical site.

He proposed Tuyen Quang and its Son Duong district continue to enhance the quality of new-style rural communes to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the first general election of the National Assembly.

In 2024, despite facing numerous challenges, Tuyen Quang made significant efforts and achieved considerable results in various areas. Notably, its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate reached 9.04 percent, ranking 12th out of the 63 provinces and cities. The local budget revenue exceeded VND4 trillion (US$156.7 million), and the poverty rate was reduced to 10.2 percent.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

Looking toward the 80th anniversary of the first general election (January 6, 1946 - 2026), on the same day, the top legislator offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Na Nua tent, at the Tan Trao site, in Son Duong district.

The late leader resided and worked in the tent from the end of May until August 22, 1945, to lead the August Revolution and the national uprising that resulted in the seizure of power across the country.

On this occasion, the NA Chairman presented 20 gift packages to local families of policy beneficiaries and households facing difficult circumstances.

Vietnamplus