Tu Tam S-Merciful Nursing Home operates illegally

Some 12 elderly people staying at Tu Tam S-Merciful Nursing Home at No. 22 Morrison Street were forced to move out despite the objections of relatives. The owner of the nursing home explained the nursing home must be shut down due to the termination of rental apartment leases.

This morning, the owner of the house at No. 22 Morrison Street where Tu Tam S-Merciful Nursing Home in Da Nang is located asked the manager of the facility Tu Tam S-Merciful Nursing Home - Merciful to terminate the lease contract.

According to the owner of this house, he requested to terminate the lease contract in April 2023, but because he felt sorry for the elderly people who are staying, so he decided to extend the contract until today. He announced the electricity contract of the house will be cut today.

Tu Tam S-Merciful Nursing Home Da Nang branch at facility 22 Morrison did not display the facility's sign, but only used the sign of a village.

Also this morning, many relatives of 12 elderly people who are staying at this facility expressed their anger to the manager because the facility had collected hundreds of millions of fees from many people.

Tu Tam S-Merciful Medical Joint Stock Company on May 18 issued a notice to suspend operations at S-Merciful Tu Tam Nursing Home in Da Nang branch due to financial difficulties and restructuring. However, this establishment continued to sign contracts with new customers and collected tens of millions of dong from them three days ago.

After signing the contract with the nursing home for a few days, a man in Hai Chau District was asked to take his relative back home because the establishment was temporarily closed. He was angry saying that the nursing home manager clearly knew that the lease will expire in a few days and have to close, but he still signed the contract and collect VND20 million in fees. Clearly, it’s fraud.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Hue, former accountant of this establishment, because she felt the nursing home’s service was good, she registered for her father in 2 months. However, after only one month, Ms. Hue's father fell ill and died, but the company still did not return the remaining one month's charge.

In addition, this company also owes more than 30 employees' salaries, some people owe up to 6 months' salary. This morning, many former employees were denouncing Tu Tam S-Merciful Medical Joint Stock Company to police officers.

This morning, the family members of 12 elderly people staying at Tu Tam S-Merciful Nursing Home together wrote a complaint against Tu Tam S-Merciful Medical Joint Stock Company.

The Da Nang Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs announced that it has not granted a license to Tu Tam S-Merciful Nursing Home of Tu Tam S-Merciful Medical Joint Stock Company.