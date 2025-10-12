Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway to apply new toll rates from November 1

The People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province yesterday issued a decision on new toll rates for Phase 1 of the Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway project.

The new rates, which will be effective from November 1, 2025, ranging from VND2,091 (US$0.079) to VND6,382 ($0.24) per kilometer, depending on vehicle type.

Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway will apply new toll rates from November 1.

Accordingly, tolls are set for five vehicle categories under the BOT contract for the first phase of the divergent investment phase, which will regulate five groups of vehicles.

The first group is set for vehicles under 12 seats, trucks under two tons, and public buses which shall be applied the rate of VND2,091 (US$0.079) per kilometer.

The second group is applied for vehicles with 12–30 seats and trucks from two to under four tons which will be set the rate of VND3,136 (US$0.12) per kilometer.

Vehicles with 31 seats or more and trucks from four to under ten tons will apply the rate of VND3,436 (US$0.13) per kilometer.

Besides, trucks from ten to under 18 tons and containers under 40 feet shall be set to the rate of VND4,418 (US$0.17) per kilometer, while trucks from 18 tons and above, and containers from 40 feet and above shall pay VND6,382 (US$0.24) each kilometer.

The provincial People’s Committee assigned the Department of Construction to coordinate with Trung Luong–My Thuan BOT Company to announce and implement the new toll schedule in accordance with regulations.

