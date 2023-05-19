Tree-planting movement marking Uncle Ho’s birthday held in Thu Duc City

A tree planting movement in celebration of the 133rd birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2023) was launched at the National Historical and Cultural Park in Thu Duc City on May 19.

Attending the program was leaders and former leaders including Le Hong Anh, former Politburo Member and former Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat; former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai; former Deputy Head of the Central Organizing Committee Nguyen Thi Kim Hong; former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Huynh Dam.

Besides, there were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu; Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem; Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai; Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen, and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province Vo Van Minh.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung said that the city has made every effort to reach a goal of planting one million trees by 2025 in response to the Government's call to plant one billion trees in the period of 2021 – 2025.

The People’s Committee of Thu Duc City has coordinated with the Management Board of the National Historical and Cultural Park to implement a project on building gardens on an area of nearly 40 hectares in the park. The project is expected to be completed in 2025 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The city has called people, especially cadres and civil servants to plant at least one tree in their localities and raised awareness of the importance and benefits of forests and green trees, the significance of forest and tree protection, and the development of the city’s green spaces.