Travel demand surges ahead of holiday with capacity increased, fares stabilized

The upcoming long holiday is expected to drive a sharp increase in travel demand, with authorities rolling out plans to expand capacity, control fares and improve service standards.

As travel demand is expected to spike during the Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holiday period, transport operators in Ho Chi Minh City are ramping up services, tightening fare controls and improving service quality to ensure smooth and safe journeys.

At the New Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station, passenger volume is expected to exceed 40,000 during the holiday, up about 10 percent year-on-year. The peak day is expected to be April 30 with around 11,500 passengers, followed by April 29 with approximately 10,500. The station has coordinated with transport companies to deploy additional vehicles and standby buses to meet rising demand.

Transport operators are required to publicly list ticket prices and prevent overcrowding or prolonged waiting times. In case of disruptions, companies must promptly arrange replacement vehicles and coordinate with station authorities.

Passengers queue to board buses at the Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

According to Mr. Nguyen Lam Hai, Deputy Director of the coach station, ticket prices may increase by no more than 40 percent compared to regular days during the peak dates of April 29 and April 30. The adjustment applies to routes from Da Nang southward to provinces such as Lam Dong, Dong Nai and the Mekong Delta.

Meanwhile, at the Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station, ticket sales will run from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. via authorized agents and continuously for direct sellers. Tickets are available at the station, through hotlines, or online platforms.

For Mekong Delta routes, fares may also rise by up to 40 percent during peak days. Operators must declare and publicly post prices, while the station will base its pricing for additional and contract vehicles on these declared rates to prevent arbitrary charges, said Mr. Dang Nguyen Nguyen Huan, Deputy Director of the coach station.

In the rail sector, Mr. Thai Van Truyen, Director of Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, announced that summer 2026 train tickets are now available, covering travel from May 15 to August 16 to meet rising demand.

Vietnam Railways will maintain five pairs of Thong Nhat (North- South) trains on the Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City railway route, serving as the backbone of nationwide transport. Additional services will be added on routes from Ho Chi Minh City to major tourist destinations such as Nha Trang, Phan Thiet, Da Nang and Quy Nhon.

Popular routes like Ho Chi Minh City–Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City–Phan Thiet continue to attract high passenger volumes due to reasonable travel times and competitive pricing. Routes to central destinations, including Ho Chi Minh City–Da Nang (SE21/SE22) and Ho Chi Minh City–Quy Nhon (SE29/SE30), will also operate regularly to meet increased demand for beach tourism during the summer.

Regarding fares, the railway sector is offering a 10 percent discount on return tickets for individual round-trip purchases and a 15 percent discount for round-trip tickets on select trains (SP2, SP4, SP8) on the Hanoi–Lao Cai railway line. Group bookings of 20 passengers or more can receive discounts of 3 percent to 9 percent if purchased 1–19 days in advance.

Passengers buying tickets at least 20 days ahead can enjoy discounts of 5 percent to 10 percent, though availability is limited. Tickets purchased within two days of departure may see a 5 percent to 7 percent price increase.

Earlier, from April 5, railway ticket prices were adjusted upward by about 3 percent for passenger transport and 3 percent to 5 percent for freight due to rising fuel costs, particularly diesel. However, tickets purchased before the adjustment remain valid at the original price, ensuring passenger rights.

By Quoc Hung, Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong