Ministry launches national green lifestyle initiative for Environment Month

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced a series of national events in Nghe An Province from June 4 to 6 to mark World Environment Day and launch a nationwide movement promoting sustainable waste management and environmental protection.

At the press brief (Photo: Phuc Hau )

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment disclosed the schedule at a press conference, noting that this year's activities are tied to the launch of a nationwide emulation movement calling on people to join hands to protect the environment for a green, clean, and beautiful nation.

The initiative aims to raise public awareness, promote sustainable lifestyles, and accelerate environmental protection activities amid ongoing climate change, pollution, and resource depletion challenges.

The core event will be the national launching ceremony on the morning of June 6 at Binh Minh Square in Cua Lo. During the ceremony, the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front will officially launch the nationwide environmental movement.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Dang Ngoc Diep emphasized that the events focus on practical efficiency in management, policy drafting, and changing community actions.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Dang Ngoc Diep (Photo: Hong Tham )

According to the Deputy Minister, many current environmental issues directly impact daily life. Among these, waste separation at source must be pushed more aggressively, including sorting organic waste, recyclable waste, and domestic solid waste.

A key agenda item across the forums within this series will be consulting on the revision of laws and decrees related to the environment, natural resources, and the marine economy. The policy framework dictates that laws will establish general principles and legal frameworks, while practical emerging issues will be detailed through subsequent government decrees.

Fatherland Front launches nationwide grassroots environmental drive

Vice Chairman Cao Xuan Thao of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front stated that the emulation movement will be implemented nationwide to drive tangible changes from individual households and residential areas to offices, businesses, and grassroots authorities. The Standing Committee has developed a project scheme focusing on practical, close-to-life contents for the public. The movement will center on specific criteria, tied to clear competition objectives, implementation timelines, and evaluation methods.

The leadership of the Fatherland Front asserted that environmental protection must start with concrete, daily habits. These include maintaining clean homes and neighborhoods, reducing domestic waste, and raising awareness about protecting the living environment.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan