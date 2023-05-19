Transgender beauty contest fined VND55 mil for organization without permission

The HCMC People’s Committee on May 18 issued a fine of VND55 million (US$2,364) to the organization board of Miss International Queen Vietnam 2023 for administrative violations.

Miss International Queen Vietnam is a beauty pageant for transgender women. The contest’s final night was organized at Zoom Media film studio in HCMC’s District 12 and live streamed on Facebook on the evening of April 8 by Huong Giang Entertainment Company without permission from authorities.

Investigators of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports coordinated with the Internal Political Security Division under the HCMC Department of Public Security (PA03) and the Department of Culture and Information of District 12 to conduct an inspection and ask the organization unit to suspend the program. However, the organization board still carried out the contest.