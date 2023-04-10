Transgender beauty contest organized without permission to be strictly handled

The HCMC Department of Culture and Sports will coordinate with relevant units to verify the transgender beauty contest, Miss International Queen Vietnam 2023 that was organized on April 8 without permission from authorities.

After investigating, the Department of Culture and Sports of the city will strictly handle the case in accordance with the law.

On March 23, the announcement of the top 20 contestants in the final of the contest was asked to cancel because the organization did not have approval from functional agencies.

Miss International Queen Vietnam is a beauty pageant for transgender women. The contest’s final night took place at a film studio in District 12 and live streamed on Facebook in the evening of April 8.

Nguyen Ha Diu Thao, 23, from Hai Duong Province was crowned Miss International Queen Vietnam 2023. The second and third places went to Nguyen Tuong San and Nguyen An Nhi.