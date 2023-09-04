Traffic situation on expressways through Dong Nai Province clear

The traffic situation on national highways and expressways through Dong Nai Province was clear without any congestion on the morning of the last day of the National Day holiday.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, as for Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway, the number of vehicles was not higher than on ordinary days.

At the intersection between Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, there was not any congestion or traffic jam thanks to the guidance by traffic police.

Meanwhile, crowded vehicles were seen the Long Thanh – Ho Chi Minh City Expressway this afternoon, causing partial congestion within around 30 minutes. Vehicles moved slowly from the branching road to Nhon Trach District to Long Thanh Bridge.

Some photos featuring traffic situations through expressways and national highways captured by SGGP’s reporters: