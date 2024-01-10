Traffic police start crackdown on traffic, alcohol concentration violations

Traffic police nationwide will focus on checking and strictly handling drug-impaired driving and violations related to the alcohol concentration of drivers, speeding, overloaded and oversized vehicles and so on.

Traffic policeman is checking drivers' alcohol level.

The Traffic Police Department (C08) under the Ministry of Public Security informed that the ministry had just issued a plan to launch a patrol ensuring traffic safety and order on routes which has been performed from now until March 9.

Accordingly, the traffic police will focus on checking and strictly handling violations for vehicles carrying cargo and passengers on expressways, national highways, provincial routes and urban and rural routes.

As for inland waterway traffic, the functional forces will strengthen checking ships carrying cargoes, mineral resource exploitation activities and passenger transport activities across rivers and on fixed routes in key transport routes; places with tourism, festivals and entertainment activities and so on.

As for railway transport, the traffic police will coordinate with the railway sector to inspect and handle violations that cause railway traffic unsafety, and check compliance with regulations on railroad safety duties of railway employees, traffic conditions of trains and so on.

The traffic police force will rapidly mobilize forces to coordinate and regulate traffic flow smoothly and limit traffic congestion on the main routes to and from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, on key expressways and national highways and so on.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong