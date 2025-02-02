Traffic gridlocks occur in Mekong Delta as people come back to HCMC after Tet

Long lines of vehicles were seen in Rach Mieu Bridge in the Mekong Delta region on February 2, when traffic congestion was heavy as people came back to HCMC after enjoying the Lunar New Year (Tet) reunion with their relatives.

After celebration of the Year of the Snake in their hometowns, inhabitants from Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Vinh Long, Soc Trang provinces returned to Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeast provinces on February 1 and 2 (the fourth and fifth of the first month of the lunar calendar), causing serious traffic jams on Rach Mieu Bridge and the National Highway 60.

According to the authorities of Ben Tre Province, thousands of motorbikes, cars, trucks, passenger cars travel through Rach Mieu Bridge every day.

Heavy traffic congestion has paralyzed travel across Rach Mieu Bridge, with thousands of vehicles experiencing significant delays, particularly those traveling from Ben Tre to Tien Giang provinces. During two days, it was reported by SGGP Newspaper that vehicles were moving at a snail's pace along the National Highway 60 in Ben Tre Province’s Chau Thanh District with some drivers enduring hours of standstill traffic.

In an effort to alleviate the severe traffic congestion, traffic police forces from Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces implemented a series of measures, including strategic traffic diversions and regulatory controls, and a one-way traffic flow prioritizing vehicles traveling from Ben Tre to Tien Giang. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, authorities requested the suspension of operations at the Rach Mieu Bridge BOT toll station on the evening of February 1 and today so that motorcycles could quickly travel.

On the National Highway 1 through Long An Province, traffic was also in a similar situation this morning. The traffic was crawling along the National Highway 1A through Ben Luc District.

Efforts of traffic police, militia, and inspectors to divert and regulate traffic were unrewarded as congestion persisted throughout the afternoon.

A significant volume of traffic heading towards Ho Chi Minh City from the Mekong Delta caused severe congestion at Tien Giang Province's Luong Phu, Trung Luong, and Dong Tam intersections throughout the afternoon. Despite the dedicated efforts of traffic police, militia, and inspectors to manage the flow, congestion remained a persistent issue. Throughout the day, local traffic police worked tirelessly, directing traffic and providing drinks and cakes to motorists.

