Traffic accidents drop sharply during National Day holiday

The National Traffic Safety Committee on September 3 reported that traffic accidents during this year’s National Day holiday fell sharply compared with last year’s holiday period.

Over the four-day break, a total of 204 traffic accidents occurred nationwide, leaving 116 people dead and 128 injured.

Compared with the same four-day holiday in 2024, the figures represent declines of 84 cases (29.2 percent), 39 fatalities (25.2 percent) and 76 injuries (37.3 percent).

All reported accidents occurred on the roads.

During the holiday break, local police detected and handled 38,041 traffic violations, imposing fines of nearly VND90 billion (US$3.4 million). These included 6,996 cases of alcohol-related violations, 9,850 speeding offenses, 209 cases of overloading and 280 cases of carrying more passengers than allowed.

The National Traffic Safety Committee assessed that traffic order and safety were well ensured during the National Day (September 2) holiday.

In the capital city of Hanoi, heavy congestion was reported at gateways and on several central streets as crowds surged for the 80th National Day celebrations. Authorities responded by extending bus services and adding metro trips.

In localities nationwide, traffic police coordinated to regulate traffic flow, guiding residents to choose suitable routes and travel times to help ease congestion. However, with vehicle volumes surging, traffic jams still occurred on key gateways, ring roads and major expressways in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on the first and last days of the holiday.

