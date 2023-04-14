Traditional festivals of Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar celebrated in HCMC

The traditional New Year festivals of Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, and Myanmar - Bunpimay, Songkran, Chol Chhnam Thmay, and Thingyang - were celebrated at a ceremony at Pho Minh Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City on April 14.

The event was jointly organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) and the International Department of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Chapter in the city.

Speaking at the ceremony, HUFO Vice President Ho Xuan Lam emphasised that Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand are all members of the ASEAN community, and the nations have been cooperating with and assisting each other.

The countries have shared their joys and sorrows during their causes of national construction and development, and have been striving for a peaceful, stable, cooperative, and prosperous ASEAN community, he said.

The celebration of the traditional festivals of Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City is annually organised by HUFO and agencies, showing the friendship between the people in the ASEAN nations and further promoting mutual understanding between Vietnam and its neighbouring countries, and enhancing cultural exchanges and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, with other countries, Lam added.

Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee and deputy head of the HCMC VBS Committee’s executive board, said the traditional New Year Festivals of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand reflect similarities in culture and religious practices among the countries, adding that they help strengthen the five nations’ solidarity during the development process of each country and the region.

On this occasion, Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam sent his best wishes to officials and employees of the Consulates General and the people of Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar, hoping them would overcome difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and together build a peaceful, happy, peaceful and fulfilling life.

On behalf of the Consulates General of the four countries, Lao Deputy Consul General in HCMC Amphay Souvannaseng expressed his honour and delight to attend the event.

He said the celebration helped the people of the countries get closer, showing solidarity and determination towards the target of stronger development of each country.