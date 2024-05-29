National

Tra Vinh Province announces emergency of riverbank erosion

The People’s Committee of Tra Vinh Province yesterday announced an emergency case following a riverbank erosion incident along the Co Chien River.

The erosion spans approximately 100 meters, with two sections directly adjacent to the Co Chien River passing Hung My Commune of Chau Thanh District. The affected area is the site of an office and a warehouse to store equipment used for search and rescue operations by the Tra Vinh Provincial Border Guard Force.

The People’s Committee of Tra Vinh Province has asked the Command of the Tra Vinh Provincial Border Guard Force to install sufficient warning signs and to deliver notices of the incident so that all local residents and soldiers are aware of that.

This aims to help them more flexible in daily operation and manufacturing activities accordingly to ensure their safety. Meanwhile, preparation must be made as to materials, local equipment, and manpower to promptly address any further erosion in the future.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Thanh Tam

