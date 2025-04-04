Tra Khuc River's sand bean sprout craft gradually fades
SGGPO
Once a traditional craft of the people in Tinh Ha Town in Son Tinh District, Quang Ngai Province, the practice of manually cultivating bean sprouts using sand along the Tra Khuc River is now only sustained by a few households.
In the past, more than 100 households in Tinh Ha Town produced bean sprouts by using fine sand along the river after the flood season. However, in recent years, the profession has gradually faded due to its inability to compete with industrial bean sprout production, along with changing weather patterns and the environmental impact of sand mining.
Nguyen Thi Phuoc, 66, with over 40 years of experience in this craft, shared that only three households continue to maintain this practice. To produce 6 kg of bean sprouts, 1 kg of mung beans and four days of incubation in sand are required. Each day, she harvests about 20 kg of bean sprouts, which she sells to traders at VND10,000 per kilogram.
Phuoc emphasized that bean sprouts grown in sand are highly valued for their quality—clean, fragrant, and free of chemicals. However, the low income and the considerable labor involved have led fewer people to pursue this profession.
“This job is based on hard work for profit, but we still have to worry about the input costs. Now, I continue doing it out of habit and love for the craft,” she shared.