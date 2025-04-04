National

Tra Khuc River's sand bean sprout craft gradually fades

SGGPO

Once a traditional craft of the people in Tinh Ha Town in Son Tinh District, Quang Ngai Province, the practice of manually cultivating bean sprouts using sand along the Tra Khuc River is now only sustained by a few households.

In the past, more than 100 households in Tinh Ha Town produced bean sprouts by using fine sand along the river after the flood season. However, in recent years, the profession has gradually faded due to its inability to compete with industrial bean sprout production, along with changing weather patterns and the environmental impact of sand mining.

lam-dau-gia-9-1-of-1-5711-7727.jpg.jfif
dat-7069-4510-3523.jpg.jfif
The family of Nguyen Thi Phuoc is one of the three households along the Tra Khuc River that still maintain the traditional craft of making bean sprouts incubated in sand.

Nguyen Thi Phuoc, 66, with over 40 years of experience in this craft, shared that only three households continue to maintain this practice. To produce 6 kg of bean sprouts, 1 kg of mung beans and four days of incubation in sand are required. Each day, she harvests about 20 kg of bean sprouts, which she sells to traders at VND10,000 per kilogram.

Phuoc emphasized that bean sprouts grown in sand are highly valued for their quality—clean, fragrant, and free of chemicals. However, the low income and the considerable labor involved have led fewer people to pursue this profession.

“This job is based on hard work for profit, but we still have to worry about the input costs. Now, I continue doing it out of habit and love for the craft,” she shared.

lam-dau-gia-6-1-of-1-7921-6964.jpg.jfif
Phuoc prepares barrels filled with sand, which is selected as alluvial sand, free from salt contamination.
lam-dau-gia-19-1-of-1-7479-7581.jpg.jfif
Next, she spreads soaked mung beans following the process of alternating one layer of sand and one layer of mung beans.
lam-dau-gia-12-1-of-1-3779-8920.jpg.jfif
After incubating mung beans in the sand, it is necessary to water them twice a day.
lam-dau-gia-13-1-of-1-9827-1254.jpg.jfif
After four days of incubation, the bean sprouts have sprouted.
lam-dau-gia-15-1-of-1-1557-5335.jpg.jfif
The bean sprouts are long and pure white, having been incubated in the sand.
lam-dau-gia-10-1-of-1-4925-1752.jpg.jfif
Next, she pours the sand out to make it easier to harvest the bean sprouts.
lam-dau-gia-8-1-of-1-9489-5860.jpg.jfif
She uses a colander to sift the sand, keeping the bean sprouts.
lam-dau-gia-20-1-of-1-3490-5252.jpg.jfif
This process is repeated several times until only the bean sprouts remain in the colander.
lam-dau-gia-16-1-of-1-6009-5897.jpg.jfif
Next, Phuoc removes the bean sprouts that are substandard or damaged.
dat-7074-8870-1952.jpg.jfif
According to Phuoc, some of the damaged bean sprouts are due to the poor quality of certain mung beans.
lam-dau-gia-14-1-of-1-6647-5380.jpg.jfif
lam-dau-gia-2-1-of-1-908-8441.jpg.jfif
Bean sprouts incubated in sand along the Tra Khuc River are long, white, with abundant roots, and have a fragrant, sweet taste.
lam-dau-gia-5-1-of-1-8532-6705.jpg.jfif
Finally, the bean sprouts are washed clean before being sold.
lam-dau-gia-21-1-of-1-6411-853.jpg.jfif
Every day, Phuoc sells about 20 kg of bean sprouts.
lam-dau-gia-23-1-of-1-4985-8437.jpg.jfif
Phuoc uses well water to wash the bean sprouts clean.
lam-dau-gia-22-1-of-1-222-7124.jpg.jfif
The bean sprouts after being washed clean
lam-dau-gia-11-1-of-1-1921-7124.jpg.jfif
For many years, Phuoc has been using her bicycle to transport bean sprouts to the market to sell to traders.
By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Tra Khuc River bean sprouts traditional bean sprout production Quang Ngai province sand bean sprout craft

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn