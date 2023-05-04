Tourists' vehicles clog roads as they return from long vacation

On the afternoon of May 3, a throng of people and their vehicles clogged roads as they return from national long holidays.

People in localities returned to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and the Southeast provinces to study and work after a prolonged holiday, causing partial traffic congestion on many arterial thoroughfares.

Specifically, the national highways 1A, 20, and 51 through the Southern Province of Dong Nai yesterday, traffic was severely congested due to a large number of vacationers from the central provinces, the Central Highlands returning to Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces. At 3 PM, hundreds of motorbikes and cars stuck at the intersection of National Highway 51 and Ton Duc Thang Street in Dong Nai Province’s Nhon Trach District moving very slowly. Although the traffic police made concerted efforts to control the traffic flow, the traffic gridlock in this area had not changed significantly by 5 PM.

Before that, at 8 o'clock on the same day, a tractor-trailer was traveling on the highway Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay, when it was more than 100 meters from the An Phu intersection in Thu Duc City, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to fall over the median strip and run through the two-wheeler lane, hitting and dragging many motorbikes. Many people were rushed to local hospitals after the accident and traffic through the area was stuck for a long time.

With most holidaymakers away for the long weekend returning from the long vacation yesterday, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on the road leading to Cat Lai ferry in Nhon Trach District. One-kilometer-long lines of vehicles were seen waiting to cross the ferry.

In the Southern Province of Binh Duong, severe traffic congestion also took place in main traffic axes in the area such as the National Highway 13, the My Phuoc Tan Van Street in Thuan An City, the Huynh Van Cu Street in Thu Dau Mot City, the Road 43 in Di An City.

The situation is the same in the capital city of Hanoi. As many as people returned to Hanoi after the holiday causing traffic jams on many roads leading to the gateway to this city. Heavy traffic bottlenecks were reported the National Highway 1A in the section passing Dinh Bang Commune in Bac Ninh and Duong bridge section, in the Highway 6 from Xuan Mai intersection, the Ring Road 3, the Phap Van intersection, Vinh Tuy bridge, Thanh Tri bridge. Particularly, the Phap Van - Cau Gie expressway was partially congested at some sections, due to the high volume of vehicles, reaching over 100,000 vehicles per day.

On the afternoon of May 3, the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security said that in 5 days of public holidays, there were 129 traffic accidents nationwide, killing 67 people and injuring 90 others. These figures are down compared to the same period last year. Of the traffic accidents, 125 cases occurred on the road, killing 64 people and injuring 90 others meanwhile railway accidents killed three people and the waterway had no accidents.

More than 5,700 people were taken to hospitals for emergency after traffic accidents

On the afternoon of May 3, the Ministry of Health said that after 5 days of public holidays, medical institutions countrywide received 270,031 people for medical examination and emergencies. Approximately 99,747 cases had to be hospitalized and 1,241 were reported dead. Regarding emergency medical examination due to traffic accidents, there were 5,725 emergency cases and around 1,385 of them had to be transferred to big hospitals.