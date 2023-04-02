Tourism linkage expected to raise visitor numbers

Many southern localities have formed and optimised trans-regional tourism products to promote the attractiveness of both local and regional tourism.

Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said the southern metropolis has partnered with six regions across the country in tourism development.

They have worked together in tourism promotion, investment attraction and personnel training, contributing to post-Covid-19 tourism recovery, the official said.

A wide range of tours have been launched, linking HCMC with other localities like Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vinh Long, Tien Giang, Can Tho, Hau Giang, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Long An, Dong Thap, An Giang and Kien Giang.

HCMC welcomed over 34 million visitors last year. The figure stood at more than 5.3 million in the first two months of this year, up nearly 67 percent year-on-year with revenue of VND21.23 trillion (US$903.21 million), a rise of about 62 percent from the same period last year.

Duong Hoang Sum, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Tra Vinh province, said the locality and neighbouring Ben Tre province have joined hands to bring into full play their tourism strengths, offering new experiences to holidaymakers.

Soc Trang province has also coordinated with Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Can Tho, Tien Giang, Bac Lieu and Ca Mau in the connection programmes, aiming to become a festival tourism centre in the Mekong Delta.

Given the fact that the number of international tourists to Vietnam has yet to meet the expectation, localities and businesses have stepped up connectivity, expanded the market and reformed the communications work.

HCMC, for example, has combined tourism with culture, agriculture, trade and services, while coordinating with other cities and provinces to carry out tourism promotion activities abroad.

Master Tran Thanh Thao Uyen from Dong Thap University pointed to similarities in tourism products and development orientations of Mekong Delta localities as a major obstacle and suggested they identify focuses in their connectivity.