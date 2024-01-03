Top legislator works with Ba Ria-Vung Tau authorities

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 2 held a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee of the southern province of Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

At the function, the top legislator commended the province for the remarkable and comprehensive achievements that it has attained in recent times. He noted that in mid-December 2023, the Prime Minister approved the masterplan for Ba Ria-Vung Tau in the 2021–2030 period with a vision towards 2050. The plan sets the overall goal of comprehensively developing the province into one of the vital development hubs in the southeastern region, a national maritime economic center, and one of the top five sea-based economic regions in the country by 2030.

Toward those objectives, Hue recommended that the locality continue to zone its v and urban development spaces in multifunctional and multi-center directions, respectively. He also highlighted the need for developing multi-modal transportation. The province should renew and enhance the existing growth momentum and stimulate the formation of new growth drivers, especially in terms of innovation, creativity, and digital transformation.

The NA leader suggested that the province pay attention to the petrochemical industry and wind power equipment manufacturing, which can be seen as new growth drivers.

At the working session, the province put forth a series of proposals with regard to the establishment of a free trade zone linked to the seaport in the Cai Mep Ha area, infrastructure investment for Con Dao island, the implementation of the Belt Road No. 4 project in Ho Chi Minh City, and the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau freight railway connecting with the Cai Mep-Thi Vai seaport.

Mr. Hue acknowledged the proposals and instructed the NA’s Office to send them to relevant authorities for further study and consideration in accordance with the law, following the principle of creating the best conditions and providing maximum support for the locality.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau recorded an average GRDP growth rate of 5.94 percent in the 2021-2023 period, and led the country in GRDP per capita at US$8,078 in 2023.

Vietnamplus