Top legislator receives delegations of Lao, Cambodian women’s unions

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on July 4 hosted a reception for delegations of Lao and Cambodian women and female entrepreneurs who came to Hanoi for a forum connecting businesswomen of the three countries.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man welcomes Lao and Cambodian women and female entrepreneurs (Photo: VNA)

Man affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always value, treasure, and promote the traditional friendship with the Parties, States, and peoples of Laos and Cambodia.

Vietnam wishes to unceasingly strengthen and nurture its great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, as well as its good neighborliness, traditional friendship, all-round, and long-lasting collaboration with Cambodia for the benefit of each country's people and peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, he stated.

Speaking highly of the role of the Lao and Cambodian women's unions in leading women's movements in their respective countries and protecting and promoting women's rights, he said he is pleased to see the traditional friendship among the three countries and three unions increasingly flourishing.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)

The unions have engaged in numerous specific exchanges and activities that have strengthened relations and promoted women's development in each nation, particularly their signing and implementation of the cooperation agreement for the 2022-2027 period. According to the host leader, they have also actively coordinated with localities, especially those in border areas, in cross-border cooperation activities, thus helping maintain the borderlines of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.

The top legislator emphasized that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently prioritize gender equality and the development of women, reflected through the issuance of numerous relevant directives, policies, strategies, projects, and laws. The current 15th NA has 151 female deputies, accounting for 30.26% of the total.

Notably, the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)’s election of Vietnam to the Executive Board of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) for the 2025-2027 term in April demonstrates the international community's recognition and appreciation of the country's policies and achievements in this field, Man stressed.

He expressed his belief that this time, the three women’s unions will continue exchanging experiences and successful models, along with connecting female entrepreneurs from the three countries so that women in general and female entrepreneurs in particular can make significant contributions to construction and development efforts in each country and the region at large.

Based on each country's situation, the unions should keep discussing directions and cooperation measures to better work for women's development and gender equality, connect businesswomen, and enhance their traditional friendship and relations, thus contributing to the solidarity and comprehensive cooperation among the Parties, States, and peoples of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

At the meeting, President of the Lao Women's Union Aly Vongnobountham and Vice President of the Cambodian Women for Peace and Development Chau Bun Eng provided updates on the activities of their respective unions.

They pledged to continue upholding their traditions and reinforcing ties with the Vietnam Women's Union to improve the professional capacity and performance of their unions.

Vietnamplus