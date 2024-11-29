Top legislator presents resolution on appointment of NA Office Chairman

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on November 28 afternoon presented the NA Standing Committee's resolution on the appointment of Le Quang Tung as Chairman of the NA Office.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) and General Secretary of the 15th NA Le Quang Tung at the ceremony.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on November 28 afternoon presented the NA Standing Committee's resolution on the appointment of Le Quang Tung, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the NA Standing Committee, and General Secretary of the 15th NA, as Chairman of the NA Office.

At the ceremony, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man also handed over the NA Party Delegation's decision on the appointment of Le Quang Tung, member of the NA Party Delegation, as Chief of the NA Party Delegation Office.

Earlier, the NA Party Delegation and the NA Standing Committee met to consider Tung’s appointments, with 18 out of 18 votes in favour of their personnel decisions.

In the November 28 afternoon sitting within the framework of its ongoing 8th session, the NA voted to approve a resolution on the election of Tung as member of the Standing Committee and General Secretary of the 15th NA, with 453 approval votes out of 454 deputies present, or 94.57 percent of the total number of deputies.

Vietnamplus