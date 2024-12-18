Top legislator meets with new ambassadors, representative agencies'heads abroad

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on December 18 met with newly-appointed ambassadors and heads of Vietnam's representative offices abroad before they take on their new assignments.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets with new ambassadors and heads of representative agencies abroad on December 18. (Photo: SGGP)

The top legislator stated that the Party and State always attach importance to foreign affairs in the national liberation cause in the past as well as in the national construction and defence at present.

He underlined the diplomats' role in promoting Vietnam's image and position in the international arena, He expressed his hope that they will excel in serving as a bridges between the NA and international parliamentary organisations and forums.

Chairman Man highlighted the significance of 2025, a year when the country will celebrate numerous important events, and Party congresses at all levels will be held ahead of the 14th National Party Congress, marking a milestone ushering the country into a new era – the era of the country’s rise.

In this context, the diplomats must thoroughly grasp the Party's guidelines, and the State’s policies and laws to promptly inform Vietnamese communities abroad, especially updates on visa exemptions, and those related to the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, the 2023 Law on Real Estate Business, and the Law on Identification 2023; and new regulations related to the rights and interests of expats, the top legislator said.

He informed that the NA will host the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) Executive Committee’s meeting and a parliamentary forum on francophone cooperation in sustainable agriculture, food security, and climate change response in January 2025. He requested the newly-appointed diplomats to collaborate in the organisation of these events.

The newly-appointed diplomats said their appointment are both an honour and a great responsibility to the nation, pledging to do their best to effectively implement the foreign policies of the Party and State, towards further deepening and intensifying Vietnam's relations with other countries and international organisations in a more practical and effective manner in the future.

Vietnamplus