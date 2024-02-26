Top leaders of Vietnamese, Lao Parties meet in Hanoi

A high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party was held in the capital city of Hanoi on February 26.

An overview of the high-level meeting between the CPV and the LPRP in Hanoi on February 26. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith co-chaired a high-level meeting between the two Parties in Hanoi on February 26.

This was an important event helping to strengthen and deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Laos.

The leaders informed each other about the situation of their respective Party and country, including Party building and socio-economic development; exchanged views on the world and regional situation and contents of mutual interest; assessed the results of bilateral cooperation in recent times; and agreed on major orientations for the coming time.

They expressed their delight at the development of the bilateral relations in all fields, with the political ties continuing to be strengthened, defence-security promoted efficiently, and cooperation in economy, culture, education and science and technology seeing positive changes.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (R) welcomes General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam - Laos relationship is an invaluable asset of the two peoples, an objective necessity, a historical rule and the greatest source of strength of the two Parties and countries that needs to be promoted and passed on to future generations, they affirmed.

Mr. Trong affirmed that the relationship always plays a particularly important role and is a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy, while Thongloun Sisoulith highlighted the strategic importance and significance of the bilateral ties in the security and growth of each country, and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

At the meeting, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone highly appreciated the results of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, culture, education, science-technology, and defence-security; and proposed specific directions for bilateral collaboration in the coming time.

The two sides agreed that in the context of the current situation, the two Parties and countries need to continue promoting good traditions and strengthening solidarity, close coordination and mutual support; developing political relations; promoting the pillars of cooperation in defence, security and foreign affairs; creating breakthroughs in economic collaboration; and intensifying partnership in education, culture, science and technology and people-to-people exchanges on the basis of promoting the potential and strengths of each country.

They stressed the need to promote the effectiveness of existing mechanisms, continue innovating and improving the efficiency of cooperation in all fields, and build new appropriate mechanisms to further intensify the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity for the practical benefits of each country’s people, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Vietnamplus