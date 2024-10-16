Top leader visits frontline island in Quang Tri

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visited officials, soldiers and islanders in Con Co island district of the central province of Quang Tri on October 16.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets soldiers based in Con Co island district of Quang Tri (Photo: VNA)

Established in October 2004, the island district, the only of its kind in the six north-central localities, is 13 nautical miles from the mainland, with an area of 230 hectares, 60 percent of which is natural forest. It has a particularly important position in national defence and security, serving as the southern gateway to the Gulf of Tonkin, and an international aviation and maritime gateway.

The district’s planning has been updated to the master plan of Quang Tri, which was approved by the Prime Minister for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, serving as a foundation for the locality’s socio-economic development and security-defence.

Tourism is defined as the spearhead industry of Con Co, accounting for over 70 percent of the district's economic structure.

Showing his impression at the rare natural beauty of the frontline island, General Secretary and President To Lam highlighted the significant role of the island in the country’s strategy on seas and islands.

The leader highly valued the important contributions by officials, soldiers and residents of Con Co in the Fatherland construction and protection as well as preservation of the island’s biodiversity.

He noted that the resolution of the 12th Party Central Committee’s eighth plenary on the strategy for sustainable development of Vietnam’s maritime economy until 2030 with a vision to 2045 set a target of turning Vietnam into a strong maritime nation characterised by sustainable development, prosperity, security, and safety, and making sure that sustainable development is associated with ensuring national defence and security, maintaining independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

To meet this requirement, the leader asked Con Co to continue to reinforce its security and defence with close link with other islands, and promote socio-economic development at the same time.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam offers incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh and heroic martyrs in Con Co island (Photo: VNA)

He stressed the need for authorities to care for the material and spiritual life of soldiers and locals, providing them with good education and health care services together with good power, clean water and telecommunications service supply. At the same time, it is necessary to optimise the island’s offshore wind power potential and advantages in tourism, he said.

State President To Lam pointed to the need to continue to complete the infrastructure system in the island, protecting its biodiversity and attracting more teachers and doctors to the island to reside. He reminded the district to promote tourism development in a sustainable and plastic waste-free manner.

He expressed his hope that the administration and people of Con Co will continue to reinforce their solidarity and close connections.

In an earlier conversation with the locals, the leader showed his delight that the island is becoming more populous and has a complete system of schools and medical station.

He advised islanders to not only focus on aquatic farming and fishing but also promoting forestry and tourism. He called on businesses and investors to invest in tourism development in the island.

On the occasion, the leader and his entourage offered incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at the memorial house dedicated to the late leader and heroic martyrs at their monument in the island.

He presented gifts to local families and a number of medical equipment to the island district's authorities.

