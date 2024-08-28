Top leader of Vietnam welcomes President of Australian Senate

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam received President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines and a high-ranking delegation of the country’s parliament, who are on an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on August 27.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (right) welcomes President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines in Hanoi on August 27. (Photo: VNA)

Lines once again offered deep condolences over the passing of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who reserved warm sentiment towards Australia and strongly supported the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Informing her host about the outcomes of her talks with National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and the meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Lines affirmed Australia views Vietnam as an important partner in Southeast Asia, and that its parliament supports the enhancement of the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam.

With the recent upgrade of bilateral ties, the two countries have become priority and important partners of each other, thus creating conditions for them to bring into play the cooperation achievements obtained so far and expand connections in new areas, particularly climate change response, digital transformation, energy, mineral, and peacekeeping operations, she said.

She also shared her host’s view on the importance of bilateral cooperation while highly valuing contributions by the Vietnamese community to Australia as well as the two countries’ friendship.

General Secretary and President Lam thanked Lines, who represented the Australian Government, Parliament and people, for attending the state funeral for General Secretary Trong in July. He described the act as a demonstration of the close-knit ties and high level of the countries’ relations.

Vietnam treasures its relationship with Australia, one of the priorities in its foreign policy, he remarked.

Underlining the significance of the Senate President’s visit – the first high-level official trip between the two countries since the establishment of the new partnership, Lam appreciated Lines’ substantial contributions to bilateral ties.

He noted that the Vietnam - Australia relations have been growing well. Their political trust has been increasingly promoted, much cooperation potential remains, and they also share many similar viewpoints on regional and international issues.

The leader suggested the two sides increase exchanges and meetings at all levels between their States, parliaments, and parties.

He also pointed out the importance of further strengthening economic collaboration, welcomed the new cooperation fields the Senate President mentioned, and pledged that Vietnam will continue creating optimal conditions for Australian businesses to make investments.

Lam also took this occasion to propose his guest provide favourable conditions for Vietnamese people who are living, working, and studying in Australia to continue actively contributing to the development of their host nation as well as bilateral relations.

VNA