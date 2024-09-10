Top leader extends sympathies to people, soldiers affected by typhoon Yagi

Party General Secretary and President To Lam on Monday extended his deep sympathies to people and soldiers who have been affected by typhoon Yagi that hit northern provinces and cities two days ago.

During the fierce storm, the spirit of solidarity and bravery of armed forces and people have minimized the damage from the storm. However, it still left serious consequences, posing high risks of floods, landslides, and land depression after the storm.

In his message, the top leader said that in recent days, the typhoon has caused serious damage to regional countries, including Vietnam's northern provinces and cities.

Responding to the complicated developments of the storm, the Party, the State, Party committees and administrations at all levels have resolutely directed competent agencies, armed forces and the people of the whole country to closely monitor the situation, and make thorough preparations and promptly update the people on the typhoon.

Local authorities bringing people from flooded areas in Ha Giang City to safer areas on Monday as Lo River water rises.

During the fierce storm, the spirit of solidarity and bravery of armed forces and people have minimized the damage from the storm. However, it still left serious consequences, posing high risks of floods, landslides, and land depression after the storm.

“On behalf of the Party and the State, I would like to express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims, especially those whose relatives died in the storm and floods,” he wrote.

The top leader acknowledged, highly appreciated and commended the efforts of the Party committees, administrations at all levels, the armed forces and the people of the whole country to support the affected people and localities. The patriotism and compatriotism are a great strength that helps the people under the leadership of the Party overcome all difficulties and challenges.

He said that the highest goals now are to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, promptly stabilize the lives of people in storm-hit areas, resume production, business and normal activities of social life; and urgently support officers, soldiers and people who heroically sacrificed or were injured when saving people from the severe storm and flood.

Kenh Ga Village with 600 households in Ninh Binh Province were isolated by floodwaters on Monday.

The Party General and President asked Party committees and authorities at all levels to focus on implementing measures to tackle the storm consequences as Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed.

Priority must be given to saving people, ensuring that no one lacks food and other necessities, he said, asking competent agencies to approach isolated areas; evacuate people from dangerous areas; and ensure that sick people have medicine and treatment, and children can go to school soon. Acts that cause insecurity and disorder, acts of profiteering related to compensation support must be strictly punished.

The leader called on the business community, organizations, and Vietnamese people at home and abroad to support the storm victims as soon as possible.

Mr. To Lam said that he deeply believed that the entire people and army, under the leadership of the Party, will strongly promote the tradition of patriotism and the spirit of self-reliance, self-confidence, self-strengthening and national pride to soon overcome the consequences of the storm and quickly stabilize the lives of the people.

The leader requested Party committees and authorities at all levels from the central to the grassroots to urgently review their storm response measures, and propose tasks and solutions to minimize the damage caused by natural disasters in the coming time.

Typhoon Yagi made landfall on Vietnam's northern localities on September 7. A total of 59 people had been reported dead and missing due to prolonged heavy rains and floods caused by the typhoon in northern provinces and cities as of 11:30 a.m. on September 9.

VNS