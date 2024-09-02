Top leader expresses gratitude to creators of national anthem, emblem design

Party General Secretary and President To Lam visited the families of late musician Van Cao and late painter Bui Trang Chuoc, who created the national anthem and the national emblem design of Vietnam, on September 2.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam (second from left) talks to Nghiem Thuy Bang, wife of late musician Van Cao, on September 2. (Photo: VNA)

The visits aim to mark the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day (September 2).

Talking to musician Van Cao’s family, the leader expressed his gratitude to the musician’s enormous dedication to the revolution of Vietnam, affirming that aside from the national anthem “Tien quan ca” (the Song of the Marching Troops), he also composed many other significant works contributing to the great national solidarity.

General Secretary and President Lam presented Nghiem Thuy Bang, the musician’s wife, with a portrait of late President Ho Chi Minh and wished her good health to remain a source of support for descendants and contribute more to the country.

Appreciating the General Secretary and President’s sentiment and visit on the occasion of the National Day and also the 80th anniversary of “Tien quan ca”, Bang said she will continue encouraging her family to comply with the Party and State’s guidelines and policies.

Van Cao, real name Nguyen Van Cao, was born in the northern city of Hai Phong on November 15, 1923. He was one of the first artists to be granted the Ho Chi Minh Awards for Literature and Arts. He was also honoured with many other noble decorations by the Party and State such as the first-class Resistance Order, the third-class Independence Order, the first-class Independence Order, and the Ho Chi Minh Order.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam visits the family of late painter Bui Trang Chuoc on September 2. (Photo: VNA)

Later the same day, General Secretary and President Lam visited the family of the late painter Bui Trang Chuoc, who designed the national emblem of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

He praised painter Bui Trang Chuoc’s works, which also included the designs of many sectors’ orders and logos, saying they were all meticulous, detailed, and attractive while reflecting his devotion and talent.

The leader stressed that the late painter was one of the outstanding persons among revolution contributors. The national emblem design received high evaluation from the international community and were also important in inspiring national solidarity.

Thanking the Party, the State, and the top leader for their attention, representatives of his family pledged to continue following painter Bui Trang Chuoc’s example to adhere to the Party’s policies and the State’s laws.

Painter Bui Trang Chuoc, real name Nguyen Van Chuoc, was born in Phu Xa hamlet of Phu Thuong commune, Hanoi’s Tu Liem district, on May 21, 1915. He created many works with highly artistic and practical value, including postage stamps, banknotes, landscape paintings, and sketches. His sketches of the national emblem design were recognised as a national treasure.

In recognition of his talent and service, the Party and State presented him with many noble rewards, including the second-class Labour Order, the third-class Labour Order, and the first-class Order of the Resistance War against the US for National Salvation.

