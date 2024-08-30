Top leader chairs National Day celebration in Hanoi

Party General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse chaired a ceremony in Hanoi on August 29 to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were former and incumbent Party, State, National Assembly and Government leaders, as well as officials of ministries, agencies, socio-political organizations, and localities in and around Hanoi.

International delegates included the head of the diplomatic corps in Hanoi - Palestinian Ambassador Saadi Salama, foreign ambassadors, charge d'affaires, and chief representatives of international organizations in the capital city.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse welcome ambassadors, chargés d'affaires, and heads of international organizations in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

In his speech, Mr. Lam recalled the historic moment on September 2, 1945, when President Ho Chi Minh delivered the Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square, marking the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Under the Party leadership over the past 79 years and inspired by President Ho Chi Minh's call for independence, the entire Vietnamese people have united as one, along with pure international solidarity, and won victory after victory, liberating and reunifying the country, successfully implementing the renewal process and firmly advancing toward socialism.

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The leader highlighted that from a war-devastated country, Vietnam has risen to become a destination of investors and international travelers, and from an underdeveloped economy to one of the top 40 global economies, with its trade volume ranking among the top 20 countries worldwide. The nation is now a key player in 16 free trade agreements (FTAs) connecting with 60 major economies regionally and globally. Once isolated, Vietnam has now established diplomatic ties with 193 countries and forged strategic and comprehensive partnerships with 30 nations, including all permanent members of the UN Security Council and major global powers, and served as an active member of over 70 global and regional organizations.

Making the well-being and happiness of its people the ultimate goal, Vietnam has been recognized by the UN and international friends as a success story and a beacon in poverty reduction, he said.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) attends the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Lam attributed those great accomplishments to the patriotic spirit, great national unity, self-reliance, and strong desire for independence, freedom, and happiness of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, adding that they are also a testament to the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, a Party dedicated to serving the people, committed unwaveringly and infinitely to the interests of the nation and its citizens.

Looking ahead, he underlined the ongoing efforts to accelerate progress and realize the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress with the major development goals to 2030 - the 100th anniversary of the Party, and to 2045, the centenary celebration of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, transforming Vietnam into a prosperous, high-income nation where all citizens enjoy a high-quality life.

The Vietnamese Party, State, and people wish for continued support and close cooperation with friends, partners, and peace lovers worldwide, with diplomats, heads of international organizations, and foreign investors in Vietnam playing the bridging role, he said.

"I firmly believe that together, we will overcome all challenges, seize opportunities, and work toward building a peaceful and sustainable world, shaping a fair international political and economic order based on the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law," the leader said.

Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama extends congratulations to Vietnam on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the National Day of Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama, speaking on behalf of the ambassadors, chargés d'affaires, and heads of international organizations in Hanoi, extended congratulations to Vietnam on the occasion, stressing that the sacred moment at Ba Dinh Square 79 years ago will forever be a glorious milestone that is not only remembered by Vietnamese people but also a source of great encouragement for nations struggling for national liberation and for justice in the world.

He praised Vietnam's "bamboo diplomacy" symbolizing flexibility, resilience, and consistency in the current situation with unpredictable uncertainties, and noted that Vietnam's steadfast commitment to settling global issues based on the principles of the rule of law, humanity, equality, and mutual respect has strengthened its voice at global and regional forums.

Expressing gratitude for the support from the Vietnamese State and relevant agencies, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Salama reaffirmed his commitment to further developing the multifaceted friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and countries and international organizations via fostering peaceful and mutually beneficial partnerships for a world of peace, freedom, equality, prosperity, and sustainable development.

The ceremony concluded with a special music show featuring musical pieces and songs by renowned composers from Vietnam and around the world, honoring President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese revolution and showcasing the rich culture and spirit of the Vietnamese people.

Vietnamplus