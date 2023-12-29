Top 10 domestic cultural, sports, tourism events in 2023

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on December 29 announced a list of 10 outstanding culture, sports and tourism events in 2023.

Vietnam secures the title of the World’s Leading Heritage Destination for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on December 29 announced a list of 10 outstanding culture, sports and tourism events in 2023 as follow:

1. The celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Outline on Vietnamese Culture.

Introduced in 1943, the Outline on Vietnamese Culture has a significant historical meaning. Through 80 years, the viewpoints and major contents of the first platform on culture of Vietnam have been promoted, affirmed and realised by the Communist Party of Vietnam. The achievements of the Vietnamese culture today have been built on the viewpoints stated in the document. A series of activities were conducted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with other ministries, sectors and localities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the document, aiming to review and promote the historical and practical values of the platform.

2. For the first time, 78 outstanding figures in the field of culture are honoured, along with the organisation of the first national conference for culture officials.

This is a chance to evaluate emulation movements of the culture, sports and tourism sector as well as the implementation of six tasks and four solutions to build and develop the culture and people of Vietnam in the new period following the conclusion made by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the National Culture Conference 2021.

3. The cultural industry posts many outstanding achievements, with Hoi An, Da Lat joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

After Hanoi became a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UNCN) in the “Design” category in 2019, two more localities of Vietnam have been added to the network in the fields of music and crafts and folk art. According to the roadmap, from now until 2030, every two years, a maximum of two Vietnamese cities will build and submit their candidacy documents to join the UCCN as part of the country’s goal of having 4-6 more cities added to the network.

4.The first cultural festival of ethnic minority groups with populations of fewer than 10,000 people is held in Lai Chau province.

The event aimed to honour and promote the cultural values of ethnic minority groups with very small populations, contributing to educating the young generation in protecting the traditional culture. This is also a chance to promote the unique cultural identities of ethnic minority groups of Vietnam, especially those with populations of fewer than 10,000 people, to domestic and foreign visitors. It also contributed to enhancing public awareness of preserving and promoting the cultures of 54 ethnic groups of Vietnam, thus building a modern Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity, meeting the requirements in sustainable national development.

5. Vietnam becomes a member of the World Heritage Committee for the 2023 - 2027 tenure.

Securing 121 of the 171 valid votes, Vietnam won the highest number of votes in Group 4 of the Asia-Pacific and the second highest number of votes among the nine elected states from five regions.

6. Vietnam tops the medal tally at a SEA Games held outside its territory for first time

At the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) held in Cambodia from April 26–May 18, the Vietnamese sports delegation won 136 gold, 105 silver and 114 bronze medals, and set four new SEA Games records, ranking first in the tally. This is the first time Vietnam has secured the top place at a SEA Games held outside its territory.

7. Vietnamese women's football team participates in 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Vietnamese flag was raised and the national anthem played at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the first time at a FIFA Women's World Cup, filling people and fans at home with pride and deep emotions.

Head coach Mai Duc Chung and his team are the great pride of Vietnamese football. They not only represent the nation on the world stage, but also light the hope for comprehensive change in Vietnam's women's football.

8. Vietnamese marksman wins gold for the first time at Asian Games

Shooter Pham Quang Huy defeated his rival Lee Won Ho from the Republic of Korea in the final series with a score of 204.5 points, taking the first gold medal for Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou city of China's Zhejiang province.

9. New visa regulation is a breakthrough solution for tourism development

The Government on August 14 issued Resolution No.127/NQ-CP on granting e-visa for citizens of all countries and territories, and Resolution No.128/NQ-CP on extending the temporary stay to 45 days for citizens of 13 countries that are unilaterally exempted from visas.

The resolutions are considered a timely measure for the tourism industry that suits the country's political, economic and social conditions, and the door-opening trend of economies worldwide. These breakthrough solutions have affirmed the open policy for foreigners in Vietnam, and created favourable conditions for tourists to visit the country.

10. Vietnam tourism wins many awards of 2023 World Travel Awards.

Vietnam was honoured as the World’s Leading Heritage Destination for the fourth time and the Asia's Leading Destination for the fifth time by the World Travel Awards 2023.

The prestigious awards came in the context that the tourism industry has been trying to accelerate recovery and effective and sustainable development. It is the recognition of the country's tourism, creating a momentum for Vietnam to further tap its great potential, improve tourism products and attract more international visitors.

