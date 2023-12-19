TikTok Vietnam desires to build safe channels for press agencies, reporters

The Ho Chi Minh City Press Center this morning collaborated with TikTok Vietnam to host a workshop named “Solution to Build and Develop a Safe and Effective TikTok Channel for Reporters”.

Representative of TikTok Vietnam Nguyen Lam Thanh

At the workshop, representative of TikTok Vietnam Nguyen Lam Thanh shared an overall view of safe campaigns of TikTok during the past year to build a positive, safe network environment for users through the application management toolkits and programs that TikTok Vietnam has implemented through community-based programs comprising #chongluadao, #chobenthanh and so on and these community programs get a huge number of interaction and turns of access.

Representative of TikTok Vietnam Nguyen Lam Thanh desired that the press agencies would join the programs from their TikTok channels.

On the occasion, TikTok Vietnam also introduced the development of a TikTok shop together with user recommendations on personal information transparency, official bank accounts, business licenses and so on.

Apart from the safe campaign on TikTok, social networking platforms have been always trying to control the contents, construct and keep a safe digital platform for communities.

Representative of the Safety Team of TikTok Nguyen Phuong Anh

At the workshop, Ms. Nguyen Phuong Anh, representative of the Safety Team of TikTok also shared the community standards of TikTok along with a recommendation of strictly complying with community standards which were built by legal experts of each host country.

Besides, representative of the operation team of TikTok Vietnam Luu Dang Hai suggested that personal channels must be associated with “hot” brand names and highly concerned events, and he revealed that all of video views stop watching during the first eight seconds and videos are always in vertical format which should be notably posted on prime time of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Representative of the operation team of TikTok Vietnam Luu Dang Hai also said that reporters should pay attention to measures to protect personal information of relevant subjects on TikTok together with private, scary images, attacking others with words and actions and so on in order not to violate community standards.

Especially, reporters need to exploit the advantages of their profession in accordance with the provisions of the Press Law.

By Ba Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong