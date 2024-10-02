Ho Chi Minh City

Thu Duc City’s Nam Ly Bridge opened to traffic

SGGPO

Nam Ly Bridge, one of HCMC’s key transport projects, opened to traffic on October 2.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Located on Do Xuan Hop Street in Thu Duc City, Nam Ly Bridge connects Do Xuan Hop Street with Vo Nguyen Giap Street and Long Thanh -Dau Giay Expressway.

The construction project of the bridge costs a total of VND730 billion (US$29.7 billion) and was kicked off in October 2016 and planned to be completed in 2018. The construction was put on hold in 2019 due to land clearance issues. At the time, 40 percent of the project had been completed. Work resumed in April 2023 after these issues were resolved.

Nam Ly Bridge plays an important role in the city's inland waterway transport, and facilitates waterway transportation through Rach Chiec Canal, connecting the Saigon and Dong Nai rivers.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh

